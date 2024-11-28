CBI brings back Lashkar terrorist from Rwanda

News
Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 13:59 IST
The CBI in an operation with the NIA and Interpol has brought from Rwanda a member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Tayiba who had an Interpol red notice against him for a terror offence in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation, had assisted in providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru, they said.

"The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau -- Kigali for the return to India from Rwanda of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had lodged a case in 2023 related to criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru, they said. An FIR was also registered in Hebbal police station, Bengaluru.

"The CBI on request of the NIA had got a Red Notice issued against the subject from Interpol on August 2, 2024. It was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal," the statement said.

Khan was traced to Rwanda where the CBI sought assistance from Interpol's National Central Bureau in Kigali, the capital and largest city of Rwanda.

"He was returned to India on 28.11.2024 by a security team from NIA," the statement said.

The return of Khan comes soon after similar operations in coordination with Interpol wherein two accused -- one wanted by the CBI and another by the Kerala police -- were brought back from Saudi Arabia.

Barkat Ali Khan, who had an Interpol red notice, was wanted in a 2012 case of rioting and use of explosive substances. He was brought back from Saudi Arabia on November 14.

Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, who also had an Interpol red notice against him and was wanted by police in Pattambi, Kerala for committing rape and sexual offences against a minor, was brought from Saudi Arabia on November 10.

"The CBI as National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in India for cooperation over Interpol channels. Since 2021, as many as 100 wanted criminals, including 26 this year, have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels," the statement said.

Source: PTI
 
