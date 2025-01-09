HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CBI books Chidambarams in fresh corruption case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 09, 2025 22:56 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case of corruption against former finance minister P Chidambaram's son and Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, for allegedly giving relief to alcoholic beverage company Diageo Scotland over a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress MPs P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The case pertains to an alleged suspicious payment made to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd, 'an entity controlled' by Karti P Chidambaram and his close aide S Bhaskararaman by Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals, the CBI FIR said.

'Enquiry revealed that out of various proposals of FIPB enquired into, it was found that Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals have suspiciously transferred funds to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an entity controlled by Sh. Karti P Chidambaram and his close aide S Bhaskararaman,' it said.

 

The agency alleged that its enquiry has found that Diageo Scotland, United Kingdom used to import duty-free Johnnie Walker whisky.

No immediate reaction was available from the suspects named in the FIR.

In April 2005, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), which had a monopoly over the sale of imported duty-free liquor in India, put an embargo on the sale of the Diageo Group's duty-free products in India, which resulted in a huge loss to Diageo Scotland as 70 per cent of its business in India pertained to the sale of Johnnie Walker whisky, the agency alleged.

The CBI FIR alleged that Diageo Scotland approached Karti Chidambaram, seeking help in lifting the ban and made payments of $15,000 to Advantage Strategic Consulting, which took it in the guise of 'consultancy fee'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
