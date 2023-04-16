News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case

CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 12:19 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

 

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
