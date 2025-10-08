HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Caste remark rocks T'gana cabinet; SC min seeks apology from colleague

October 08, 2025 00:34 IST

Telangana transport and backward classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar found himself in a controversy on Tuesday after his cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar demanded an apology over a remark allegedly made against him.

IMAGE: Telangna minister for SC developmentAdluri Laxman Kumar. Photograph: ANI on X

The row erupted after a purported video of Prabhakar's alleged remark at a meeting in Hyderabad went viral.

 

The issue took a casteist angle with some Congress MLAs, belonging to SC category, met state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in solidarity with Laxman Kumar, who also belongs to SC community.

Laxman Kumar, minister for SC development, tribal and minorities welfare, said in a video shared with media that Prabhakar should acknowledge his mistake and tender an apology.

He warned that Prabhakar would be "responsible for the consequences if there is no change in his stance" in a day and added the he has sent letters on the matter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan.

Laxman Kumar also said he would meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Speaking to media, Prabhakar, who belongs to Backward Classes, denied making any objectionable comments against anyone.

It is better not to respond to the alleged conspiracies of the BRS and BJP, he said, adding that he would clarify the matter to the party leadership if necessary.

Meanwhile, some Dalit MLAs of Congress met state Congress president Mahesh Goud and discussed the alleged insult to Laxman Kumar.

Goud told them he has already spoken to Prabhakar and Laxman Kumar and that the matter has been resolved.

He further informed the MLAs that he would call the two ministers on Wednesday and speak to them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
