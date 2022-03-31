News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Case against qawwali singer for remarks against India, Modi, Shah

Case against qawwali singer for remarks against India, Modi, Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 31, 2022 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked an Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer for allegedly making provocative remarks against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a musical event in Rewa recently, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Yogi Adityanath as he takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the swearing-in ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

A video of the qawwal (qawwali singer), identified as Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India, Modi, Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a performance at Mangawa town in Rewa district on March 28 has gone viral on social media.

Police registered the case against him following a complaint by some residents of Mangawa town, the official said.

 

In the video, Sharif is purportedly heard saying, "Modi ji kahte hai hum hai, Yogi ji kahte hai hum hai, Amit Shah kahte hai hum hai, lekin hai kaun? Agar gareeb nawaz chah le to Hindustan pata hi nahi chalega kaha par basa tha, kaha par tha. (Modi, Yogi and Shah say they are there. But who are they? If gareeb nawaz (patron of the poor) wishes, it won't be known where India existed)."

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma said Sharif was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

A police team has been sent to UP to arrest Sharif, he added.

Several social media users and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have taken strong objection to Sharif's remarks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'
'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'
'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'
'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'
Sharmaji Namkeen Review
Sharmaji Namkeen Review
Chidambaram, Swamy, Raut among 72 RS MPs to bow out
Chidambaram, Swamy, Raut among 72 RS MPs to bow out
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Sam?
Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Sam?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'After Modi, Amit Shah, the next big leader is Adityanath'

'After Modi, Amit Shah, the next big leader is Adityanath'

'This govt seeks full control. No dissent'

'This govt seeks full control. No dissent'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances