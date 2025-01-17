HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Carpenter quizzed in Saif attack case, taken to undisclosed location

Carpenter quizzed in Saif attack case, taken to undisclosed location

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 17, 2025 19:49 IST

The man picked up for questioning by the police in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is a carpenter by profession and had worked at his flat two days before the stabbing incident, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Staffers at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan being brought out of Bandra police station in Mumbai, January 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The official identified the man as Waris Ali Salmani and said he was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning after he resembled the intruder who stabbed Khan (54) multiple times in his 12th floor apartment in the early hours of Thursday during a robbery attempt.

The attacker's face was clearly captured in CCTV footage which surfaced on Thursday.

The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around 2.30 am.

 

Salmani had worked at the actor's flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment, the official said.

Hours after questioning, police took him to an undisclosed location, he said.

A second official, on condition of anonymity, however, said the man brought to the Bandra police station for questioning was not related to the attack on Khan, who is recovering at Lilavati Hospital.

No one has been arrested yet, he said, adding more than 30 teams have been formed to track down and nab the attacker, who is said to be aged between 35 and 40 years.

Maharashtra minister of state for home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam said robbery was the motive behind the incident and clarified no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack on Khan.

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is recovering well, doctors said on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
