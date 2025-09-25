HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Car catches fire on Mumbai coastal road; traffic affected

Car catches fire on Mumbai coastal road; traffic affected

Last updated on: September 25, 2025 11:28 IST

A car caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday morning due to which vehicular movement on the route was stopped for about an hour, leading to a heavy traffic jam in the area, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI/X

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place around 9 am inside the south-bound tunnel of the Coastal Road, an official said.

"Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) south bound and north bound due to car fire," the Mumbai Traffic Police said on their X handle shortly after the incident.

 

The car caught fire during the peak hour and led to a heavy traffic jam on both the north and south-bound lanes near the tunnel, the official said.

Traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and at the Worli connector after the incident, he said.

The traffic police, along with the fire brigade, rushed to the spot and the car was removed after an hour-long operation, the official said.

Subsequently traffic on both sides resumed, he added.

The entire stretch of Coastal Road, built to cut travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs, was opened 24x7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses on August 16.

Last Sunday, a speeding high-end Lamborghini car rammed into the divider of the Coastal Road, but the driver escaped unhurt.

Source: PTI
Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai coastal road
Amid quota row, OBC activist's car set on fire in Maha
Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata
Driver of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar's father held in abduction case
'This Shock May Trigger Suicides'
