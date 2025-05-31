HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 31, 2025 08:59 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claim that he stopped India and Pakistan from fighting and told the two nations that his administration cannot trade with people that are shooting at each other.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

"We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump added that he wants to thank the "leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also. We talked trade and we said 'we can't trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons'."

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are "great leaders" and "they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped".

"We are stopping others from fighting also, because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world," Trump said.

 

About two weeks after the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a "lot of trade" with them if they stopped the conflict

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump administration uses India-Pak truce to justify tariffs
Trump administration uses India-Pak truce to justify tariffs
Pak ceasefire: India rejects role of US tariff threat
Pak ceasefire: India rejects role of US tariff threat
'Pradhan mantri chuppi todo': Cong slams govt on US claims
'Pradhan mantri chuppi todo': Cong slams govt on US claims
Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons
Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons
No trade if you don't stop: Trump told India, Pakistan
No trade if you don't stop: Trump told India, Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 2

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

webstory image 3

9 Ancient Cave Temples Of India

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport1:49

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna...

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing1:00

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD