Rediff.com  » News » Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit: Boy kills self in Kota; fifth since Jan

Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit: Boy kills self in Kota; fifth since Jan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 08, 2024 18:21 IST
"Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming some poisonous substance in his paying guest facility in Kota, the police said on Friday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

The body of the boy, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday morning.

 

It is suspected that he died late on Thursday night, circle officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.

"Papa Mere se JEE Nahi Ho Payega, Sorry, I quit. (Papa I will not be able to crack JEE. Sorry, I quit)," said the suicide note recovered from his room, the officer said.

The matter came to light after his parents raised an alarm as he was not responding to their repeated phone calls.

They asked the paying guest caretaker to check on their son, the CO said.

On Friday morning, when the caretaker peeped through the window of the boy's room, he found him lying unconscious, he said.

He was then rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

It is suspected that the JEE aspirant died after consuming Celphos, a poisonous substance.

A vial of the drug was recovered from his room by the police team, the CO said.

According to the records from the coaching institute Mandal had been studying for a year, he was supposed to take the JEE Session-1 exam on January 29 but he did not appear for it, the DSP said.

The police have placed the body in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his parents from Bihar, he said.

This is the fifth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
