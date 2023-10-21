Canada row: UK disagrees with India's position

The United Kingdom has shown its disagreement with India's action after the India-Canada standoff which resulted in the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India and called for resolution of differences through discussion.

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, on May 19, 2023. Photograph: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan/Handout via Reuters

In a press statement on Friday, United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said, "Resolving differences requires communication and diplomats in respective capitals. We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India."

The UK further emphasised that it expects India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Noting the removal of immunities of diplomats, it said, 'We expect all states to uphold their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention.'

The statement read further, 'We continue to encourage India to engage with Canada on its independent investigation into the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.'

The United States has also expressed concerns over the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India and urged the Indian government not to insist on reducing Canada's diplomatic presence.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs had called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India citing their continued 'interference' in New Delhi's 'internal matters'.

While addressing the press briefing on October 5, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here...and their continued interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this."

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that no international norms were violated in India seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.