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Bus Carrying Students Seized for Pro-Dawood Inscriptions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 21:42 IST

A bus carrying students in Karnataka has been seized after police discovered inscriptions allegedly glorifying fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, sparking an investigation into potential threats to national integration.

Key Points

  • A private bus was seized in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly displaying inscriptions glorifying Dawood Ibrahim.
  • The bus was carrying 48 students from an engineering college in Coimbatore returning from a trip.
  • Police received a tip-off about the pro-Dawood slogans and intercepted the vehicle.
  • The bus driver and owner are under investigation for imputations prejudicial to national integration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Authorities are investigating the reason behind the inscriptions on the bus.

Police on Saturday seized a private bus and registered a case against its driver and owner after it was found carrying inscriptions allegedly glorifying fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The incident came to light on March 26 when the vehicle, bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number, was travelling through Chikkamagaluru district with 48 students on board returning from a college trip, officials said.

 

According to the FIR, a police team from Basavanahalli Police Station received a tip-off at around 3 pm that a private vehicle was displaying slogans glorifying Dawood.

Officials said the inscriptions of Dawood, who is declared a terrorist by India, were displayed in a way that undermined the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The students, from an engineering college in Coimbatore, were returning from a trip to Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district. The bus was operated by a travel agency, a senior police officer said.

The bus was seized and taken to the police station, and an alternative vehicle was arranged for the students to continue their journey.

The driver, who was detained and questioned, claimed he was only operating the vehicle, while the owner, based in Coimbatore, was asked to join the inquiry. Police are investigating the reason behind the inscriptions.

Police have registered a case on their own against the driver and owner under Section 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (imputations prejudicial to national integration), and the investigation is ongoing, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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