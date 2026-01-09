HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2026 21:57 IST

The budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' ahead of the annual budget presentation in the parliament, in New Delhi, February 1, 2025. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

The budget session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget.

 

However, Rijiju did not share details on the date of the presentation of the Budget. February 1, which has been fixed as the Budget Day, falls on a Sunday this year.

Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

"The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rijiju said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
