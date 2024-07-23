Budget: Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women

For promoting women-led development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls.

IMAGE: Women labourers working in a paddy field in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said this signals the government's commitment in enhancing women's role in economic development.

"For promoting women-led development, the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls," she said.

Sitharaman said the government will set up working women hostels to promote their participation in the workforce.