Home  » News » Buddhist group vandalises road names after Muslim rulers

Buddhist group vandalises road names after Muslim rulers

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
March 28, 2025 12:44 IST

Members of a Buddhist outfit allegedly vandalised road signboards named after Mughal and Delhi Sultanate rulers in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph:  ANI on X

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh members covered the signboards that come under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) with black spray paint.

Veer Savarkar Marg was pasted over the signboard of Shahjahan Road, Ahilya Bai Marg was pasted over Tughlaq Lane, Maharishi Valmiki Marg was pasted over Akbar Road and Balasaheb Thackeray Marg over Humayun Road.

 

There was no immediate response available from the NDMC.

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh President Sanghpriya Rahul, speaking to PTI videos, said, "We urge the prime minister and the home minister to remove Mughal names from public spaces, as they symbolise a history of atrocities. We do not need such names."

The incident follows the March 20 defacement of Akbar Road's signboard by unidentified individuals protesting the alleged vandalism of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

Signboards at Akbar Road and Humayun Road were also vandalised and posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji were pasted over them last month.

Recently, BJP leaders Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar changed the nameplates at their Tughlaq Lane residences, writing "Swami Vivekananda Marg" with (Tughlaq Lane) in brackets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
