News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Budaun killer had sought Rs 5,000 from boys' mother

Budaun killer had sought Rs 5,000 from boys' mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 20, 2024 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The man who brutally murdered two children at their home in Budaun knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife is admitted, according to the first information report (FIR) lodged on the matter.

IMAGE: Heavy police deployment outside the house of the deceased children in Budaun. Photograph: ANI on X

Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid, 22, was gunned down in an encounter with the police, IG Bareilly range R K Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

A man who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered the house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

 

As per the FIR lodged after a complaint by the deceased's father Vinod Kumar, accused Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

'Sajid told my wife Sangeeta that he needed Rs 5,000 which is required for the delivery of his wife. When my wife went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the roof of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the roof and they called my two sons Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8 on the roof,' reads the FIR.

The accused attacked the minors with a sharp knife.

The mother of the two boys saw that the clothes of the accused were drenched with blood when they came downstairs.

'When my wife came out with the money, she saw Sajid and Javed coming downstairs with a knife. Seeing my wife, they said 'I have done my work today' and tried to escape from the spot,' reads the FIR.

The accused also attacked the third son Yuvraj who had gone upstairs to fetch water.

Yuvraj is admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The father of the deceased who is a private contractor was out of the district at the time of the incident. Apart from his wife Sangeeta, his mother was present at the house.

Police have not clarified about the whereabouts of Javed. Police have also not confirmed the motive behind the incident.

Police have booked both Javed and Sajid for murder (under Indian Penal Code Section 302) in the FIR.

Considering that the case pertains to people from different communities, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't know why he killed my brothers: Budaun survivor
Don't know why he killed my brothers: Budaun survivor
His 18 Yr Battle To Bring Brother's Killers To Justice
His 18 Yr Battle To Bring Brother's Killers To Justice
UP: Molesters throw Dalit woman into hot cauldron
UP: Molesters throw Dalit woman into hot cauldron
Does A Woman's Career End At 40?
Does A Woman's Career End At 40?
Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky's Night Out
Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky's Night Out
'Dhoni knew that cricket is not everything'
'Dhoni knew that cricket is not everything'
Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
Madhuri Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'These murders look very suspicious'

'These murders look very suspicious'

Wanted criminal gunned down in encounter in UP

Wanted criminal gunned down in encounter in UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances