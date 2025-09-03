HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSF Trains 'Drone Commandos, Drone Warriors' for Modern Warfare

BSF Trains 'Drone Commandos, Drone Warriors' for Modern Warfare

September 03, 2025

The Border Security Force, which guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is training special units of "drone commandos" and "drone warriors" for modern warfare involving remote-controlled aerial platforms, with plans to deploy them in missions such as Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel familiarise themselves with drones. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

A 'School of Drone Warfare' was inaugurated by BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary at the officers' training academy of the force in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

PTI had reported in July that the about 2.65 lakh personnel strong force was raising its maiden "drone squadron" following the lessons learnt after Operation Sindoor.

 

"The School of Drone Warfare will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges," a force spokesperson said.

"The institute will prepare drone commandos and drone warriors through five special courses that include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-drone warfare and surveillance and intelligence gathering," he said.

The school has simulators and live drone flying zones, facilities for payload integration in the UAVs and night operations, tools for radio frequency (RF) jammers and kinetic interceptors, apart from linked hardware and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

The BSF DG, after the inauguration of the school, addressed the trainee officers and spoke about the ongoing three-year-long Russia-Ukraine war, where drones have played an important role apart from some other battles and the strategic takeaways from Operation Sindoor conducted by India against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a senior officer said.

Chawdhary also spoke about the role of AI and machine learning (ML) in combat, proactive and weaponised drone use for decisive outcomes, the importance of FPV (first person view related to remote piloting of Kamikaze drones) and strategic changes in national policies, the official said.

Eighteen BSF troops, during the Independence Day in August, were awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor. These included two personnel who were decorated with the military-issued Vir Chakra posthumously.

The force also tackles Chinese-made Pakistani drones that smuggle drugs, weapons and ammunition into India from across the international border on the country's western side every day.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the 2,290-km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) apart from the Line of Control (LoC) under the Army's operational command, and the 4,096-km front with Bangladesh on the eastern side.

