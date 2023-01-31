News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BRS, AAP to boycott President's address to Parliament

BRS, AAP to boycott President's address to Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 31, 2023 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @TelanganaCMO/Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party too said it will boycott the address.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.

 

Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said, "With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises".

Both Rao and Singh clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President's chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Deliberate attempt to make Opposition weak'
'Deliberate attempt to make Opposition weak'
Opposition Has More PMs In Waiting
Opposition Has More PMs In Waiting
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
Anti-India graffiti on heritage Hindu temple in Canada
Anti-India graffiti on heritage Hindu temple in Canada
Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face
Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP

How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP

Without Modi, BJP's MP Tally Would Shrink

Without Modi, BJP's MP Tally Would Shrink

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances