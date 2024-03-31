News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » British national detained for entering Puri temple, assaulting cops

British national detained for entering Puri temple, assaulting cops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Odisha Police detained a British national for entering the Jagannath Temple in Puri and assaulting cops deployed inside the shrine, an officer said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the foreign tourist, identified as Thomas Craig Sheldon from Wandsworth in south London, had unauthorisedly entered the 12th-century shrine on Saturday.

 

When the police personnel stopped him and asked him to leave the temple premises as non-Hindus are not allowed entry into the temple, Thomas allegedly assaulted the cops, they said.

"We have detained the foreign tourist and further investigation is going on," said Prasant Kumar Sahu, City DSP, Puri.

The incident occurred just a week after a woman from Poland was detained and later released for entering the temple on March 23. Prior to that, a few Bangladeshi nationals had been caught while entering the temple on March 3 and later released.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Row over YouTuber's entry into Jagannath temple
Row over YouTuber's entry into Jagannath temple
Odisha govt no to sharing info on Puri temple treasury
Odisha govt no to sharing info on Puri temple treasury
SC okays construction work at Puri Jagannath temple
SC okays construction work at Puri Jagannath temple
Chanu set for comeback with an eye on Paris Olympics
Chanu set for comeback with an eye on Paris Olympics
Rahul, Sunita Kejriwal: Who will attend INDIA's rally?
Rahul, Sunita Kejriwal: Who will attend INDIA's rally?
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA rally
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA rally
South will help reach Modi goal of 370 seats: Gadkari
South will help reach Modi goal of 370 seats: Gadkari
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Puri temple implements dress code for devotees

Puri temple implements dress code for devotees

Puri temple damaged by govt project work, says ASI

Puri temple damaged by govt project work, says ASI

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances