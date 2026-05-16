Iran blames UAE after BRICS ministers fail to agree on joint declaration

The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi concluded without a joint statement due to sharp divisions over the West Asia conflict, highlighting the challenges in achieving consensus among member nations.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar on the sidelines of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, May 15, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points New Delhi, in its capacity as host, issued a chair's statement and outcome document featuring two specific paragraphs where unanimity could not be reached.

Sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis were on full display on Thursday.

BRICS ministers reaffirmed support for Palestine's full UN membership and condemned unilateral economic sanctions.

BRICS nations condemned terrorism and rejected double standards in countering it.

The foreign ministers of the BRICS nations failed to issue a joint statement at the end of a two-day conclave on Friday in view of sharp differences over the West Asia conflict, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appearing to blame the UAE for the lack of consensus on it.

As the impasse persisted, New Delhi, in its capacity as host, issued a chair's statement and outcome document featuring two specific paragraphs where unanimity could not be reached.

The paragraphs included references to the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority and calling for navigational rights and freedoms of vessels of all states in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

India, as the current chair of the BRICS, hosted the conclave of the foreign ministers ahead of the annual summit of the grouping in September.

Key disagreements emerge at BRICS meeting

Sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia crisis were on full display on Thursday during the opening day of the meeting.

"Everybody knows that which country blocked anything against Israel, and that was very unfortunate. The same country did help the US and Israel in their attack, in their aggression against Iran," Araghchi said at a media briefing.

The Iranian foreign minister was asked about who blocked efforts to have a joint statement.

"The same country, provided the US and Israeli forces with their airspace, territories, military bases and as far as we are concerned they are a direct party to this aggression and should be held responsible," he said, seeking to blame the UAE.

In the outcome document and chair's statement, India said: "there were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region."

In his remarks, Araghchi said Iran has "no difficulty with that certain country" and that it has not been Tehran's target in the current war.

"We only hit American military bases and American military installations which are unfortunately on their soil," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister hoped that a consensus will emerge on the issue when the BRICS summit is held in India later this year.

Iran urges BRICS to condemn US and Israel

In his statement at the conclave on Thursday, Araghchi urged the BRICS nations to "explicitly condemn" what he described as violations of international law by the US and Israel.

In the chair's statement, India said BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives.

"Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives," it said.

"The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members," it said.

BRICS support for Palestine and condemnation of terrorism

The chair's statement, spanning 63 paragraphs, highlighted a lack of total unanimity on two counts; paragraphs 26 and 29 each carried a footnote indicating a member's reservations on certain aspects.

In the 26th paragraph, the ministers emphasised that the Gaza Strip is an "inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory", underscoring the need to unify Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

The text further reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for international support for reforms within the Palestinian Authority to achieve "independence and statehood".

Similarly, the 29th paragraph highlighted the "importance of ensuring the exercise of navigational rights" for all vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, in line with international law.

The BRICS foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the UN in the context of the unwavering commitment to the two-state solution.

They also made a reference of the Arab Peace Initiative that includes the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognized 1967 borders, which included the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The BRICS foreign ministers also condemned "unilateral economic sanctions".

"The ministers condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and reiterated that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for the human rights," the statement said.

"They called for the elimination of such unlawful measures, which undermine international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter. They reaffirmed that BRICS member states do not impose or support non-UN Security Council authorized sanctions that are contrary to international law," it said.

The strong comments are seen as directed against the Western powers.

BRICS commitment to combating terrorism

The ministers also expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as "criminal and unjustifiable", regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

They condemned in the strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.

"They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law," the statement said.

"They urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorism. They emphasized the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law," it added.