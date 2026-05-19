Kerala Boy Dies Playing With Leftover Firecrackers

A 10-year-old boy tragically died in Kerala after playing with leftover firecrackers from political celebrations, highlighting the dangers of unsupervised handling of explosives.

Key Points A 10-year-old boy died in Azhikode, Kerala, while playing with leftover firecrackers.

Three other children sustained injuries in the firecracker incident.

The firecrackers were leftover from swearing-in celebrations by UDF activists.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

A 10-year-old boy died near Azhikode here a day ago while bursting firecrackers leftover from the swearing-in celebrations by UDF activists, police said on Tuesday.

Firecracker Accident Injures Other Children

Three other children were also injured in the incident, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

A case under section 194 (1) (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday when the children were bursting the firecrackers leftover after the UDF activists' celebrations of the swearing-in of V D Satheesan as CM and his cabinet.