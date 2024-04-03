News
Rediff.com  » News » Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2024 15:31 IST
Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and a Congress leader, on Wednesday joins the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

 

His name was doings the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again.

Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
