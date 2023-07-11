BJP's anti-corruption crusader on NCP ministers: No comments

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who was vocal about allegations of corruption against many Nationalist Congress Party leaders, including the recently inducted ministers Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and Hasan Mushrif, on Tuesday refrained from commenting against them.

IMAGE: Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai to submit a plaint against NCP leaders, December 23, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asked about the new NCP ministers, Somaiya said it would not be appropriate for him to make any comments on these people as matters related to them are in court.

For over two years, the BJP leader and former member of Parliament had been holding press conferences levelling charges against these political figures. apart from making frequent visits to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai to file complaints and documents.

Asked how he perceives the new political alignment in Maharashtra where the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP has joined hands with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Somaiya said, ”There are cases pending before the court against these people. It won't be appropriate for me to make any comment at present.”

Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

Many of the NCP ministers have been accused of corruption and cases had been registered against them by central probe agencies.

”I did my duty and I am a disciplined party worker,” Somaiya added.