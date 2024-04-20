BJP's '400 paar' film flopped on day 1 of polls: Tejashwi

Asserting that the Mahagathbandhan will win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar that went to polls in the first phase on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the saffron party's '400 paar' movie turned out to be a flop on the first day of voting".

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

"Their (BJP's) '400 paar film' has turned out to be a super flop on the first day (phase) of polling. We (Mahagathbandhan) will win all the four seats in Bihar that went to polls on April 19. We will also perform well in the coming phases," he told reporters here.

"The turnout in the four Lok Sabha seats was low as compared to the 2019 polls but on the basis of feedback received from these constituencies, we are confident of winning these. People are fed up with false promises made by BJP leaders," he said.

Mukesh Sahani, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, echoed a similar view.

"We will win not only the four Lok Sabha seats that went to polls yesterday but also all the remaining 36 constituencies where voting will be held in the coming phases," he said.

Bihar recorded a 48.23 per cent turnout in the four seats -- Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad -- that went to polls in the first phase on Friday.