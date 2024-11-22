BJP workers tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged 25-30 Bharatiya Janata Party workers at midnight tried to enter the strong room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, from where he contested, are kept.

IMAGE: NCP-SP candidate from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency Rohit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sitting MLA Pawar is pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district, some 120 kilometres from Pune.

'Around 25-30 BJP workers attempted to forcefully enter the strongroom where the EVM machines were stored at midnight in Karjat Jamkhed in in Ahilyanagar. However, my party workers, along with CRPF personnel, handled the situation patiently and foiled the attempt, for which I am thankful!' Pawar said on social media platform X.

Pawar claimed he approached police but, under the influence of the BJP, they chose to 'harass us instead of cooperating'.

'The Election Commission should take appropriate note of this matter. This attempt by BJP workers shows the goondagardi as they are scared of defeat. However, within the next 24 hours, the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will put an end to this hooliganism through democratic means, without fail,' he asserted.

Maharashtra assembly polls were held on Wednesday, while results will be counted on Saturday.