Rediff.com  » News » BJP toppled 5 state govts, does the law permit it, asks Sibal

BJP toppled 5 state govts, does the law permit it, asks Sibal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2023 11:36 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of toppling Opposition governments in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the last few years, and said it was 'over to the Supreme Court' to act on the trend.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

 

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.

In a tweet, Sibal said, 'The BJP: Toppled by inducement of office and otherwise the following elected opposition governments: Uttarakhand (2016); Arunachal Pradesh (2016); Karnataka (2019); Madhya Pradesh (2020); Maharashtra (2022).'

'The law now permits it? Over to the Supreme Court!' the independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sibal on Monday had also taken a swipe at the BJP over Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying 'first attack the corrupt and then embrace' them.

In a sudden turn of events that capped weeks of speculation over his next political move, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
