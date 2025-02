BJP MLA blames idli-sambar for Goa's tourist decline

The sale of idli-sambar in beach shacks is causing a decline in international tourist footfall in Goa, claimed BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Thursday.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Michael Lobo claims the sale of idli-sambar in beach shacks is causing a drop in international tourist footfall in Goa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference at Calangute in North Goa, Lobo said the government alone cannot be blamed if fewer foreigners visit the coastal state as all stakeholders are equally responsible.

Lobo rued that Goans have rented their beach shacks to businessmen from other places.

Some people from Bengaluru are serving 'vada pav' in the shacks, some are selling idli-sambar. (That's why) International tourism has been declining in the state for the past two years," he said.

The legislator, however, did not elaborate on how the popular South Indian breakfast dish is affecting tourism in his state.

There is a hue and cry because of the drop in tourist numbers. In the coastal belt, be it North or South, there has been a sharp fall in the arrival of foreign visitors. A lot of factors are responsible for this, Lobo said.

Everyone, as stakeholders, should bear the responsibility for it, he said.

Lobo said some foreigners visit Goa every year, but younger tourists from abroad are going away from the state.

The tourism department and other stakeholders should hold a joint meeting and study the reasons why foreign tourists are not ready to come to Goa, he said.

Lobo said because of the war, Russian and Ukrainian tourists have stopped coming to Goa.

The tourists from former USSR countries have stopped visiting Goa, he said.

The MLA said the state should sort out the crucial issues concerning tourism, including differences between the cab aggregators and local tourist taxi operators.

If we don't put a system in place, we will see dark days in the tourism sector, he cautioned.