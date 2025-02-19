HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP legislature party to pick Delhi CM at 7 pm

February 19, 2025 10:30 IST

The much awaited decision about the new chief minister of Delhi will be made in the BJP legislature party meeting to be held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening.

IMAGE: Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh inspect the oath-taking ceremony preparations of the new Delhi chief minister, scheduled to be held on February 20, at Ramlila ground, New Delhi, February 18, 2025. Photographs: Ishan/ANI Photo

The BJP has come to power after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

Preparations were complete for the legislature party meeting that is expected to begin around 7 pm at Delhi BJP office, the party leaders said.

 

The 48 BJP MLAs will chose the Leader of the House in the Delhi assembly who will become the chief minister.

IMAGES HERE AND BELOW: Preparations underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister of Delhi scheduled to be held on February 20, at Ramlila ground, New Delhi, February 17, 2025.

The meeting will be held in the presence of BJP's central observers, whose names are yet to be declared. The new chief minister after being chosen by the party MLAs will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to power.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Ramlila ground on Thursday afternoon.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief minister of NDA ruled states among other guests, will attend the ceremony.

The names doing the rounds for the new chief minister include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai.

The names of Ravinder Indraj Singh, the MLA from Bawana (SC) seat, and Kailash Gangwal, who won the Madipur (SC) seat for the BJP for the first time, are also being discussed.

Many within the party believe that the BJP leadership could choose a "dark horse" as Delhi's next chief minister, a strategy the party opted for in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

