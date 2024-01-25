News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha polls

BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 25, 2024 15:44 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday launched the party's campaign theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' for first-time voters, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The song in Hindi highlights as how Modi delivered on his promises and fulfilled people's dreams after they elected him at a time when the country was in a 'bad shape'.

It says, 'sapne nahi haqiqat bunte hain, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain' (weaving reality not dream, that's why everyone elects Modi).

 

The party said the song is a reflection of the prevailing popular sentiment underpinned by 'Modi ki guarantee'.

Nadda released the song at an event where Modi addressed young voters virtually.

The BJP president said, "Modi turns dreams into reality, guaranteeing delivery on promises and dreams spanning generations. Dreams spanning decades or even going back to 500 years have been delivered by him."

Party leaders said a host of other related campaigns are also planned using the same theme.

A separate, foot-tapping and massy song will be released in a few days, and digital hoardings, banners, films and commercials will all be brought out in a phased manner, a BJP leader said.

"Each of these will make the case that what Modi has achieved in a different sectors and has fulfilled his promises. He is thus the natural choice of people, over and over again," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
