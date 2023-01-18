News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP attacks Indian Army during polls: Bihar minister

BJP attacks Indian Army during polls: Bihar minister

Source: ANI
January 18, 2023 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bihar minister Surendra Prasad Yadav on Tuesday stoked a controversy claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party plans attacks on the Army whenever elections are around the corner.

IMAGE: Bihar minister and RJD leader Surendra Prasad Yadav. Photograph: @iSurendraYadav/Twitter

Prasad told the media in Patna, "The BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country."

The minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about the BJP returning to power in 2024.

 

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority.

On the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting on the BJP, members of the top party panel arrived at a consensus on extending BJP national president JP Nadda's tenure till June 2024.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National Executive meet at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on Tuesday, Shah had said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi ji will return to lead the country as Prime Minister."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Pulwama attack a gift to BJP, says ex-RAW chief
Pulwama attack a gift to BJP, says ex-RAW chief
Modi gets ready for the Battle of 2024
Modi gets ready for the Battle of 2024
'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
Nepal crash: Search still on for last missing person
Nepal crash: Search still on for last missing person
Digital Competition Law Worries Big Tech
Digital Competition Law Worries Big Tech
Poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today
Poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today
Venkatesh Prasad slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz
Venkatesh Prasad slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Modi's drum of war help BJP?

Will Modi's drum of war help BJP?

'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'

'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances