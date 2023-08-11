News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, introduced in Lok Sabha

Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, introduced in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: August 11, 2023 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, which are British-era laws.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny, Shah said.

 

"The laws that will be repealed... the focus of those law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the Lower House of Parliament.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.

Click on the links below to read the text of the 3 bills.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'State must be more tolerant of dissent than it's now'
'State must be more tolerant of dissent than it's now'
Why the law on sedition needs to be scrapped
Why the law on sedition needs to be scrapped
'Zubair trapped in vicious cycle of criminal process'
'Zubair trapped in vicious cycle of criminal process'
Court seeks Newsclick stand on ED plea in PMLA case
Court seeks Newsclick stand on ED plea in PMLA case
LS passes GST bill levying 28% tax on online gaming
LS passes GST bill levying 28% tax on online gaming
Women's World Cup: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Women's World Cup: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Judge who didn't stay Rahul sentence among 23 shifted
Judge who didn't stay Rahul sentence among 23 shifted
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Probe must before criminal law is set in motion: SC

Probe must before criminal law is set in motion: SC

Law must not be used as tool to harass accused: SC

Law must not be used as tool to harass accused: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances