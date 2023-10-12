News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bilkis case: SC asks for records related to remission

Bilkis case: SC asks for records related to remission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 12, 2023 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Gujarat government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

IMAGE: Bilkis Bano. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved its order on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts after hearing submissions by Bilkis Bano's counsel and lawyers for the Centre, the Gujarat government and the PIL petitioners.

 

Besides the petition filed by Bilkis Bano contesting the remission granted to them by the Gujarat government, several other PILs including one by Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma have challenged the relief.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission granted to the convicts and their premature release.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Some convicts more privileged: SC in Bilkis hearing
Some convicts more privileged: SC in Bilkis hearing
How can justice for any woman end like this: Bilkis
How can justice for any woman end like this: Bilkis
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
World Cup PIX: South Africa lose quick wickets
World Cup PIX: South Africa lose quick wickets
Selling in IT stocks pull Sensex down by 65 points
Selling in IT stocks pull Sensex down by 65 points
Israel conflict unlikely to hit trade of pharma firms
Israel conflict unlikely to hit trade of pharma firms
Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar
Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Bilkis pleaded with convicts she was like a sister'

'Bilkis pleaded with convicts she was like a sister'

Bilkis case: SC says govts shouldn't be selective

Bilkis case: SC says govts shouldn't be selective

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances