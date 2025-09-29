Bihar deputy CM lied to SC to escape 1995 mass murder trial: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had escaped trial in a decades-old murder case by "falsely" claiming to be a minor before the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (right) during the 'NDA Karyakarta Sammelan', in Gopalganj, Bihar, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said Choudhary's affidavit, filed in 2020 at the time of getting elected to the state legislative council, flew in the face of his earlier claim before the apex court, and demanded his "immediate dismissal".

Choudhary, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party president who holds crucial portfolios like finance in the Nitish Kumar government, was not available for comments immediately.

Kishor said, "We will seek an appointment with the governor tomorrow to press for Choudhary's sacking. We also urge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP to act now, else they shall stand exposed before the people."

He also alleged that Choudhary had "faced trial in a case involving the murder of six people in his native Tarapur, in Munger district, way back in 1995".

"Choudhary moved the Supreme Court, claiming that he was only 14 years of age when the mass murder took place. He was let off since juveniles could not be put on trial," the Jan Suraaj Party founder claimed.

"If we look at Choudhary's affidavit of 2020, he states his age at the time to be 51 years. Taking that into account, he would have been in his 20s in 1995. These facts make him liable for prosecution," Kishor alleged.

These are serious charges, he said.

"My previous charges, against the deputy CM, of getting a D.Litt degree without having cleared Class X exams, were less grave. I also challenge Choudhary to come clean on his role in the Shilpi-Gautam murder case, which many remember only for Sadhu Yadav," said Kishor.

Shilpi Jain and Gautam Singh were found dead, in 1999, inside a car in a semi-nude state, triggering shock waves across Patna.

The vehicle was parked close to the house of Sadhu Yadav, a brother of Rabri Devi, the then Chief Minister of the state.

Following an outcry, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which filed a closure report a few years later, declaring the deaths to be a case of suicide.

Choudhary was then a minister in the state, his cabinet berth seen as a "reward" for his father Shakuni Choudhary switching allegiance from the Samata Party to the RJD.

Kishor also demanded a "public withdrawal" of the defamation notice by Ashok Choudhary, a state minister and a national general secretary of the Janata Dal-United headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"If Ashok Choudhary fails to do so, I will make public more of his financial irregularities, worth Rs 500 crore", said the Jan Suraaj Party founder.

Choudhary slapped a legal notice on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, asking him to tender an "unconditional apology" for defamatory remarks or face a civil suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

Kishor had accused Choudhary of being involved in an irregular land deal worth Rs 200 crore.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder also claimed that a trust, which had among its members the mother-in-law of Choudhary's daughter Shambhavi, a Lok Sabha MP herself, had received a donation of Rs 100 crore.

"All those associated with the trust, including a close relative of Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, should come forward and disclose the source (of income), else their integrity will be in doubt," Kishor claimed.

The 47-year-old politician also lashed out at "inconsequential leaders of the BJP" for alleging that Kishor was running his party with money raised through "shell companies".

"I have received money, to run my party, from those whom I had offered political consultancy, in my previous avatar, without then charging any fee. I have used the money not for myself but for building a political alternative in my home state of Bihar. I have also paid GST on the money I have raised," said Kishor.