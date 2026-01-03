Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya released from jail

A day after the Chhattisgarh high court granted him bail in two cases linked to the alleged liquor scam, Chaitanya Baghel, son of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, was released from the Raipur Central Jail on Saturday.

IMAGE: Chaitanya Baghel. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Bhupesh Baghel noted that it was Chaitanya's birthday when he was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 18, 2025, 'as part of a conspiracy', and the release coincided with the birthday of Chaitanya's son.

The high court in Bilaspur on Friday allowed his bail pleas in the cases registered by the ED and Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Bhupesh Baghel, accompanied by a large number of Congress supporters, received Chaitanya outside the jail. The supporters shouted slogans, waved party flags and beat drums.

Chaitanya touched his father's feet and embraced him before leaving in an SUV, waving to supporters from the rooftop window while holding a Congress flag.

Talking to PTI Videos, Chaitanya said, "Justice was delayed, but it has been delivered. I am very happy with the decision. I have faith in the Constitution."

He would not comment on the case as the matter is sub-judice, he added.

Bhupesh Baghel said the bail for his son was a victory against 'government-sponsored conspiracies'.

The HC order triggered a wave of happiness across the state, with Congress workers arriving in Raipur from various districts to express their support, he said.

Central agencies such as the ED, Income Tax, CBI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were being misused to target opposition leaders across the country, the senior Congress leader alleged.

In its order on the bail application in the ED's case, the high court noted that Chaitanya's alleged role was 'significantly lesser' than that of several other accused already out on bail.

Alleged kingpins and principal beneficiaries of the scam Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Arunpati Tripathi and Trilok Singh Dhillon have already been enlarged on bail by the Supreme Court, said the HC.

"The material relied upon by the ED does not disclose any document, official communication, financial instrument, bank account, or property standing in the name of the applicant which would, by itself, demonstrate direct involvement in the generation of proceeds of crime," it noted.

The allegations were primarily based on statements rather than concrete acts of commission, the HC said.

Following the arrest by the ED in July 2025, the ACB/EOW took Chaitanya Baghel in its custody on September 24, 2025.

The alleged liquor scam which took place between 2019 and 2022 during the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel caused a 'massive loss' to the state exchequer, the prosecution claimed.

As per the ED, Chaitanya Baghel was at the helm of the syndicate behind the scam and personally handled nearly Rs 1,000 crore of crime proceeds. The ACB/EOW accused him of receiving around Rs 200-250 crore.