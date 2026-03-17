Bharat Taxi Surpasses 2 Million Users, Focuses on Driver Welfare

Bharat Taxi, a cooperative ride-hailing service, is rapidly expanding across India, empowering drivers with a zero-commission model and prioritising user safety with features like 'Sarthi Didi' for female drivers and passengers.

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Key Points Bharat Taxi, a cooperative ride-hailing platform, has reached 2.13 million registered users and 231,000 drivers.

The platform operates on a zero-commission model, directly distributing profits to drivers.

Bharat Taxi aims to expand its services to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India in the next three years.

The platform includes features like a user-friendly interface, real-time tracking, multilingual support, and 24/7 customer service.

Bharat Taxi's 'Sarthi Didi' feature promotes women's employment as drivers and enhances safety for women passengers.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said cooperative-led ride-hailing platform Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh drivers as of March 1.

Bharat Taxi, established by eight national cooperative institutions, was officially launched on February 5.

"As on 1st March, 2026, Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh registered Sarathis (drivers)," Shah said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As of now, the Bharat Taxi service is functional in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad (Delhi-NCR) and in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka (Gujarat).

Bharat Taxi targets to expand its service in a phased manner across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities offering services up to 'tehsil' levels across the country over the next three years, he said.

Bharat Taxi's Unique Features and Driver Welfare

The minister said the Bharat Taxi platform operates on zero-commission model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers, offering a homegrown and indigenous alternative to investment-driven aggregator platforms.

Bharat Taxi has transparent fare structure, a user-friendly mobile ride-booking interface, real-time vehicle tracking, and support for multilingual interfaces, along with 24/7 customer support to enable sarathis participate in cooperative ownership while ensuring sustainable growth of the platform.

The platform has entered into Memoranda of Understanding with institutions for digital payment integration, banking and financial services and insurance support to drivers to strengthen operational transparency and driver welfare.

Focus on Women's Safety and Empowerment

Further, Bharat Taxi has launched women-focused 'Sarthi Didi' feature to encourage women's employment as drivers and enhance safety for women passengers by facilitating women to hire women-driven taxi options besides incorporating safety features like SOS, live location tracking and dedicated 24x7 customer support.

Shah said Bharat Taxi is exploring several passenger engagement features for driver welfare including the possibility of a voluntary tipping option for Sarathis within the applications.