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Bengaluru Man Booked For Obstructing Census Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 21:09 IST

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A Bengaluru resident has been booked for obstructing and verbally abusing female officials conducting the National Census-2027, highlighting the importance of public cooperation with census efforts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru resident booked for obstructing National Census-2027 officials.
  • The accused allegedly verbally abused female census workers in R T Nagar.
  • An FIR has been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Bengaluru North City Corporation emphasises the importance of census work.
  • Authorities warn of strict legal action against obstructing census officials.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against a resident here for allegedly obstructing and verbally abusing female officials engaged in the National Census-2027 work, police said.

The incident took place between April 20 and April 25 within Ward No 43 in R T Nagar area, they said.

 

According to the complaint lodged by Lokesh S P, Census Charge Officer for Bengaluru North City Corporation, on April 20, Veena, an enumerator assigned to Ward No 43, visited an apartment within the Corporation limits to collect census information. However, the concerned resident refused to provide the required details.

Census Official Harassment Leads to Legal Action

Subsequently, on April 25, during verification, Rashmi R, Supervisor (Circle-2), visited the location and sought the necessary census information.

The resident not only refused to cooperate but also obstructed the census work and verbally abused the female staff using inappropriate language, the complaint alleged.

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint by Lokesh, a case was registered against the resident concerned under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 223 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

City Corporation Warns Against Obstructing Census Work

Meanwhile, in a statement, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar emphasised that Census work is a matter of national importance, and obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties is a punishable offence.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against such acts and appealed to the public to cooperate with enumerators and provide accurate information, as it is the legal duty of every citizen.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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