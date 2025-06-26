HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Bengaluru life very alluring': SC refuses docs' plea against transfer

'Bengaluru life very alluring': SC refuses docs' plea against transfer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2025 16:50 IST
June 26, 2025 16:50 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday called Bengaluru's cosmopolitan life "very alluring" as it refused to examine a plea by government doctors against their transfers out of the city.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran noted no prejudice if the doctors were transferred out of Bengaluru.

"The cosmopolitan life of Bangalore is very alluring. The other areas of Karnataka are also developed. You are a privileged class of society. If you oppose the transfer what will happen to others? We are not inclined to entertain the appeal," the bench said.

 

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of doctors challenging the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Rules, 2025 which regulates the transfer of medical officers and other staff within the state's health and family welfare department.

The Karnataka high court had prevously refused to stay the rules, saying the 2025 rules were enacted in exercise of state's power under Section 12 of Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) 2011 Act, which would not specify any time between the publication of draft and finalisation of draft rules.

The petitioners questioned the rules, citing only a week's time to file objections to the draft rules.

They submitted the draft rules had no concept of Greater Bengaluru and incorporation of Greater Bengaluru in the final notification was impermissible.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
