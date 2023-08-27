News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer

Bengal teens murder friend after kidnapping him for ransom to buy computer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 27, 2023 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three teenaged boys allegedly kidnapped their 14-year-old friend for ransom to buy a computer to play games but instead strangled him to death after feeding him rosogulla and cold drinks, the police said.

Image used for representational purpos eonly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Krishnanagar's Ghurni area in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The body, tied in a sack, was recovered from a pond in Hijuli area on the outskirts of Krishnanagar city on Saturday.

 

The police nabbed the trio and produced them before a juvenile court in Krishnanagar on Sunday.

"The deceased, a resident of Ghurni and a class 8 student, had gone missing on Friday afternoon while going to a nearby shop to buy some items. His mother received a ransom call of Rs 3 lakh on Saturday morning, following which she informed the Kotwali police station.

"We nabbed the trio, who are class 10 students of the same school the deceased studied in and are also local residents. They confessed to killing the boy and dumping his body in a pond," a police officer said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The police, however, suspect that the trio realised that the boy's mother may not be able to pay the ransom amount and killed him fearing they will be caught by the law enforcers if they released him.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

According to local sources, the deceased's father had died long ago and his mother works as an 'aaya' (caregiver), while the mother-son duo stayed at their maternal uncle's house.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Putting 16 to 18 year olds in jail for rape is wrong'
'Putting 16 to 18 year olds in jail for rape is wrong'
Vadodara student stabbing: Teen killed junior to take revenge on school
Vadodara student stabbing: Teen killed junior to take revenge on school
Delhi hit-and-run: Minor accused to be tried as adult
Delhi hit-and-run: Minor accused to be tried as adult
Hot Moon! Vikram records 70-degree temperature
Hot Moon! Vikram records 70-degree temperature
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
6 killed in blast at illegal firecracker unit in WB
6 killed in blast at illegal firecracker unit in WB
Win over Afghans a big inspiration: Babar Azam
Win over Afghans a big inspiration: Babar Azam
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Prez nod to trial of juveniles as adults for serious crimes

Prez nod to trial of juveniles as adults for serious crimes

Teen who killed boy, murders elderly woman this time

Teen who killed boy, murders elderly woman this time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances