West Bengal's New Legislators Sworn Into Assembly

Newly elected West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Sivendu Adhikari, were sworn into the Assembly, marking a new chapter in the state's political landscape.

Key Points New West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Sivendu Adhikari, took their oath in the Assembly.

Pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy administered the oath to the newly elected members.

Newly appointed state ministers also took oath as MLAs in the 294-member House.

Chief Minister Adhikari paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on his first day in the Assembly.

New elected West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Sivendu Adhikari, took oath in the Assembly on Wednesday. Pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy administered the oath.

Key Members Take Oath In West Bengal Assembly

Newly appointed state ministers -- Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik -- were among those who took oath as MLAs in the 294-member House.

Chief Minister Adhikari's First Day

On his first day in the Assembly as the chief minister, Adhikari offered floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar and was accorded a guard of honour on the premises.

He knelt at the entrance of the House and touched his forehead to the ground before entering the Assembly.

Adhikari's Victory In Assembly Polls

Adhikari, who led the BJP to its maiden victory in the state, won from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Officials said the chief minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting with all departmental secretaries at the state secretariat Nabanna at 2 pm.