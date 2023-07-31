News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence

Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2023 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, amid opposition by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the assembly session.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the role of the BJP and the Union government in tackling the situation in the strife-torn state.

 

"The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame that the PM can go on foreign trips, but can't go to Manipur," she said.

Banerjee said, "if the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to restore peace."

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The discussion is illegal as the matter is sub-judice."

"We will move court against this illegal decision to allow discussion on Manipur. This is against the ethos of federal structure," he said.

The BJP, which participated in the discussion, staged a walkout after the chief minister's speech.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Sensex rebounds 367 pts on firm global trends
Sensex rebounds 367 pts on firm global trends
Women's WC: Japan crush Spain; Zambia stun Costa Rica
Women's WC: Japan crush Spain; Zambia stun Costa Rica
'India's cities segregated on caste and religion'
'India's cities segregated on caste and religion'
8 Foods To Build Immunity
8 Foods To Build Immunity
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur

Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances