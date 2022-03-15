News
Because of me children of MPs didn't get tickets: Modi at BJP meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 15, 2022 12:48 IST
Underlining that the Bharatiya Janata Party is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn't get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls, according to sources.

Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi for the saffron party's election victory in four states.

In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.

 

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn't get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to sources.

Modi also appreciated the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.

According to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was present in the meeting, Modi asked the parliamentarians to identify 100 such booths in their respective constituencies where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons behind it.

However, he also thanked the MPs for their support to the party, Tiwari said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also gave a presentation on the evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave war-stricken Ukraine.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
