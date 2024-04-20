Be present or 'necessary order'...: Court to Pragya Thakur

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday allowed Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur's plea for exemption from personal appearance in the Malegaon blast case on medical grounds but said "necessary order" will be passed if she fails to appear before it on April 25.

IMAGE: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, some 200 kilometres from here, on September 29, 2008.

On April 8, relying on a compliance report submitted by National Investigation Agency on Thakur's medical condition, Special NIA Judge A K Lahoti granted her exemption from personal appearance but had asked the Bhopal Lok Sabha MP to remain present "without fail" before the court on April 20.

However, when the court's proceedings began on Saturday, Thakur moved an application through her lawyer for exemption from personal appearance claiming she was was facing a critical medical condition. The plea said she was hopeful of remaining present before the court on April 25.

However, the NIA opposed her plea saying the medical certificate (submitted by Thakur) did not mention she was not in a position to move or travel from Bhopal to Mumbai.

The court, after hearing both sides, said her medical certificate shows she requires therapeutic intervention for approximately a week.

"Considering the medical certificate and submission of advocate, I am of the view she deserves to be allowed as a last chance," the court said and then directed her to remain present before the court on or before April 25, else "necessary order will be passed".