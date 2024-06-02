Battle for Arunachal, Sikkim: LEADS/RESULTS

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim has begun.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly. The saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019.

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) hopes for a second consecutive term and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to unseat it from power as votes polled in 32 assembly constituencies in the Himalayan state are being counted.

Counting of votes polled in 50 assembly seats would be held at 24 centers that would be managed by 2,000 officials.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was advanced from June 4 to June 2 as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2 and a new House has to be constituted by that day.

Preparations have been made for counting votes for nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing and three in Mangan, they said.