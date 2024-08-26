News
Rediff.com  » News » Batenge toh katenge...: Yogi amid B'desh unrest

Batenge toh katenge...: Yogi amid B'desh unrest

Source: PTI
August 26, 2024 16:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to stay united to reach the pinnacle of prosperity, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event in Agra. Photograph: @myogiadityanath/X

"Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he said during an event in Agra.

Bangladesh recently saw massive anti-government protests, leading to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The country continued to witness incidents of violence, including targetted attacks on the Hindu minority community, even after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

 

Addressing the gathering at the programme in Agra, Adityanath said, "There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong, when we are united and good."

"Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," the chief minister said in Hindi.

Roughly translated, he asked people if they are watching what is happening in Bangladesh and said those mistakes should not happen here, adding, "If divided, we will be cut, if together, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity."

The chief minister also shared a clip of his speech on X.

"We have to realise the resolve of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Adityanath said after inaugurating a statue of Durga Das Rathore.

Rathore was a Rajput noble known for leading the resistance against Mughal attempts to annex the Marwar Kingdom in the 17th century.

