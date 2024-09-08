News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Baramati must get MLA other than me: Ajit Pawar

Baramati must get MLA other than me: Ajit Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2024 19:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was satisfied with the development work he had carried out as a legislator, adding that people of Baramati for once must get an MLA other than him so that they could make comparisons.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party chief has been MLA of Baramati since 1991, with his victory in the 2019 assembly polls, over the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopichand Padalkar, coming with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

 

Speaking at an event in his assembly constituency, he said, "We have done all round development in Baramati. Most funds in Maharashtra are sanctioned for Baramati. I am now 65 years old and I am satisfied. Baramatikars once should get someone other than me as an MLA. They can then make comparison between me and the new MLA."

He also said he had never supported those who made discordant statements and had always condemned such remarks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'
Ajit Pawar admits mistake: 'Society doesn't like...'
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
3rd Test PIX: Early wickets haunt England
3rd Test PIX: Early wickets haunt England
India's next bowling sensation?
India's next bowling sensation?
India's hockey team crush China in dominant display!
India's hockey team crush China in dominant display!
Want to improve relations with Pak but...: Rajnath
Want to improve relations with Pak but...: Rajnath

More like this

Rift in Maha alliance, Sena minister slams Ajit Pawar

Rift in Maha alliance, Sena minister slams Ajit Pawar

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances