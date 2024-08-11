News
Bangladesh govt warns media over 'misleading reports'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2024 20:43 IST
Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday issued a stern warning to media organisations, stating that they will be shut down if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation.

IMAGE: Army personnel stands guard in Dhaka, on August 7, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

"A nation falters when the media does not uphold the truth," the interim government's Home Affairs Adviser, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, said during his visit to injured policemen at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

He warned that the media outlets would face closure if they provided misleading news, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

 

Criticising the media for not presenting the truth, Hossain said, 'A country deteriorates when the media fails to report honestly', and argued that had the media accurately reported events, the current situation involving the police might have been avoided.

"The media often ignores the truth...There is a lack of substantive discussion on talk shows, and the media fails to provide accurate information," he said.

Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, said action will be taken against officials involved in the internet shutdown during the recent student protests.

Talking to journalists on the first day of joining his office at the Secretariat on Sunday, Nahid emphasised that those responsible for the internet shutdown during the protests will face consequences, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

He said access to the internet is a right and disrupting or shutting it down is a violation of human rights. Nahid asserted that the indiscriminate internet shutdowns will no longer be tolerated.

Bangladesh witnessed frequent Internet shutdowns during the recent protests against the Hasina government.

The Information and Communication Technology Division plans to incorporate youth participation to fulfil the aspirations of the younger generation, Nahid said.

Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam said at least 42 members of the police force were killed and scores injured in clashes during the recent mass student movement in Bangladesh which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and took treatment at the hospital, he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

More than two dozen police personnel are still undergoing treatment, Islam added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
