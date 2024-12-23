News
Bangladesh formally writes to India seeking Hasina's return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 23, 2024 17:53 IST
Bangladesh's interim government said on Monday that it had sent a diplomatic note to India to send back deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

IMAGE: Deposed prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.Photograph: ANI Photo

Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime.

Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

"We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office.

 

Earlier in the morning, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.

"We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told reporters in response to a query.

Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under it.

Last month, in an address to the nation on the completion of 100 days of the interim government, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said it will seek the extradition of Hasina.

"We must ensure justice in every killing. We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Yunus, who assumed office on August 8, claimed that about 1,500 people, including students and workers, were killed while 19,931 others were wounded during the protest against the Hasina government.

In October, law adviser Asif Nazrul had reportedly said that Bangladesh would strongly protest if India tried to refuse Hasina's extradition by citing any provision in the treaty.

In an interview with PTI in Dhaka in September, Yunus had said that Hasina making political remarks from India is an unfriendly gesture", asserting that she must remain silent to prevent discomfort to both countries until Dhaka requests her extradition.

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," he said.

In recent weeks, Hasina has accused the Yunus-led interim government of perpetrating "genocide" and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, since her ouster.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
