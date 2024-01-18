News
Rediff.com  » News » Ban on construction, diesel cars lifted in Delhi as air quality improves

Ban on construction, diesel cars lifted in Delhi as air quality improves

Source: PTI
January 18, 2024 19:34 IST
The Central government on Thursday lifted a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid an improvement in air quality in the region.

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal and CRPF daredevils take part in a parade rehearsal ahead of the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi amid improvement in air quality, January 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Commission for Air Quality Management noted a significant improvement with an AQI of 316 at 2 pm, well below the threshold for invoking Stage-III actions under the air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan.

 

Preventive measures are in place and the forecast suggests further improvement, said the statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and their implementation.

However, Stage I to Stage II actions remain in effect to prevent a shift to the 'severe' category.

The Stage III restrictions were activated on Sunday after air quality plummeted to 'severe plus' levels. The curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the region.

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply were exempt from the ban.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

It categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (when AQI is more than 450).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
