HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city, target govt installations

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city, target govt installations

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 01, 2025 18:18 IST

x

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Baloch insurgency, the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for a large-scale armed operation in Surab city, asserting complete control over the area and targeting key state installations.

IMAGE: In the pictures released by the BLA media wing, Hakkal Media, the weapons seized by BLA men (left) and the ransacked office (right) during its operation in Surab city, Pakistan, May 30, 2025. Photograph: BLA/ANI Photo

According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, freedom fighters launched a coordinated operation on the evening of May 31, taking over major military, administrative, and financial facilities of the Pakistani state in Surab. The operation lasted for more than three hours.

 

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

The group claims it paralysed the state's infrastructure, damaged facilities, and set fire to three vehicles of security forces, several banks, warehouses, and a guest house.

In addition, BLA fighters arrested several Levies and police personnel and confiscated 30 Kalashnikov rifles along with other weapons and military equipment from state facilities.

The detained personnel were later released on what the BLA described as "conditional concessions" based on their Baloch identity.

The statement added that during the seizure of the DC office, assistant deputy commissioner Hidayatullah Buledi attempted to confront the fighters and was detained.

He was reportedly locked in a room where he later died due to suffocation, a death the BLA described as accidental.

Following the operation, the BLA established checkpoints on the Quetta-Karachi and Surab-Gidar highways, further restricting state movement in the region.

The BLA reiterated that this operation is part of its broader struggle for Baloch national liberation, vowing to continue targeting all symbols and institutions of the Pakistani state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
A year on, India's stand on Balochistan
A year on, India's stand on Balochistan
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 2

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

webstory image 3

Lava Shark 5G Debuts At ₹7,999 In India

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar3:17

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in...

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant rainfall1:20

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant...

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame1:34

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD