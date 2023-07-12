News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Balasore train crash: 7 railway employees suspended

Balasore train crash: 7 railway employees suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2023 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least seven railway employees, including three employees arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said.

IMAGE: The train accident site in Balasore on June 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured in the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2.

South Eastern Railway's General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, told reporters, Had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided.

 

"The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended," Mishra told reporters after visiting the accident site.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar.

They have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI from Wednesday.

The three employees were produced in the CBI designated court here after completion of their 5-day remand on Tuesday.

Earlier, the probe conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, revealed that the accident took place due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration at the North Signal Goomty of the station.

The Howrah-bound Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
Was sabotage behind Odisha's triple train crash?
Was sabotage behind Odisha's triple train crash?
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Fag-end selling pulls Sensex down 224 points
Fag-end selling pulls Sensex down 224 points
2nd Opposition meet: Who will attend, who won't
2nd Opposition meet: Who will attend, who won't
Recipe: Paneer And Cheese Spring Rolls
Recipe: Paneer And Cheese Spring Rolls
Soaring veggie prices stoke inflation fears
Soaring veggie prices stoke inflation fears
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Man finds 'dead' son alive in Balasore morgue

Man finds 'dead' son alive in Balasore morgue

Odisha crash: How much did Railways spend on safety

Odisha crash: How much did Railways spend on safety

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances