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Home  » News » Professor Gets Bail In Student Suicide Case: Here's Why

Professor Gets Bail In Student Suicide Case: Here's Why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 22:17 IST

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A Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to a medical professor accused in a student suicide case, citing lack of evidence of caste-based abuse or coercion.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A special court granted anticipatory bail to a medical professor in a student suicide case.
  • The court found no evidence that the professor tortured the student or drove her to suicide based on caste.
  • The suicide note did not mention the professor, but highlighted issues with another individual.
  • Evidence suggested a positive relationship between the professor and the student, including financial support and gratitude expressed by the student.

A special court under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has granted anticipatory bail to a 60-year-old medical professor in a case pertaining to the suicide of a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student.

The court said there was no evidence suggesting he had tortured the victim based on her caste or compelled her to take her own life.

 

Details of the Suicide Case

The postgraduate student, Stuti Sonawane, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on March 9 this year. Her boyfriend Fazal Mohammad Khan (31), an insurance agent, was arrested from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

While the initial investigation focused on Khan, the police later sought to implicate Dr Kulvindersingh Banga, who was her teacher, based on WhatsApp messages.

Defence Arguments and Court Observations

Banga's lawyers Suddep Pasbola and Amit Ghag submitted that there is no material in the report that the victim was abused based on her caste.

Judge G G Bhansali, in an order passed on Thursday, noted that on perusal of the report, there are various allegations levelled against Khan, but in the suicide note running into five to six pages, nothing is mentioned about Dr Banga.

The order highlighted several factors indicating a positive relationship between the professor and his student.

Evidence of Positive Relationship

The court acknowledged that in a letter written in her final moments, Dr. Stuti asked for "sorry" from her parents, her sister, and Dr Banga, placing him on an equal status with her family.

Further, the court noted that the birthday letter from the victim to Dr Banga described him as "more than a guide" and a "God" who "transformed" her life and the fact that he had previously deposited Rs 2 lakh for the victim's fees, a fact known to her parents.

The victim's father, Bajrang Sonawane, had previously sent a message to the professor expressing "immense pride" in handing over his daughter for her further education, the order said.

There was nothing to suggest that the act or behaviour of the applicant compelled Stuti Sonawane to commit suicide, the court held, while allowing Dr Banga's anticipatory bail.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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